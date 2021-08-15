Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $725.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.61 million to $728.06 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 754,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

