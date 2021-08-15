Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $10.34

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 1,404,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

