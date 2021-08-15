Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $9.78

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

