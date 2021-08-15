Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $18.36

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 437,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,420. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.