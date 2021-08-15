Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$49.66

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

NPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.05 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.37.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.749585 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

