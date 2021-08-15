Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Target Price at C$14.93

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TSE:PVG traded up C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.36. 1,960,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,721. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -82.95. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

