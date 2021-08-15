Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $84.63

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 4,188,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.01. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

