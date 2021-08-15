Brokerages Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $8.73

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SDC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

