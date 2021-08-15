Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $33.75

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.19. 3,663,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

