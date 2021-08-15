Brokerages Set Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Price Target at C$4.88

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62. Insiders purchased 483,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,111 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$172.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

