Brokers Offer Predictions for Atlas Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.62%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $13,270,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.