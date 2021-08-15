Brokers Offer Predictions for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

LOGC stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

