Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.02.

RY stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

