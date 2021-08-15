Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -9.75%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

