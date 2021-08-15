Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 41,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.