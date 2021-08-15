BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.