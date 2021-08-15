BTIG Research Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $345.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $305.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $309.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.23. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.