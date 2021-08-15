Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 436 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

