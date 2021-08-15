Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $324,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $229.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $233.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

