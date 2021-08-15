Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.