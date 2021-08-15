Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO opened at $486.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.