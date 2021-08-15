Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,365 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $30,477,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

