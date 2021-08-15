Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

