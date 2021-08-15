Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

