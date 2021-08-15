Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.