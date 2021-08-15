Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,178,097. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.49.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

