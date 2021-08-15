Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

OTCMKTS:BURBY remained flat at $$29.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

