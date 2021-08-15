Burcon NutraScience (BU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market cap of C$328.73 million and a P/E ratio of -505.00. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.40.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.