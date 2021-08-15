CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%.
CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
