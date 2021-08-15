CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

