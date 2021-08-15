CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.