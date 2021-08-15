Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 14,663 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after buying an additional 184,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

