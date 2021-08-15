Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

