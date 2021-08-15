Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

