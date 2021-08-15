Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 31,714 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

