Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

