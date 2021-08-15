Canaccord Genuity Lowers Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $38.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.14% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

DSP stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $936.56 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

