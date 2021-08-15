Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Sell Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

PFG opened at GBX 346.20 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 35.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £878.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.98.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

