Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$198.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$122.81 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The company has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$195.75.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

