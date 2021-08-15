Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CNBX stock remained flat at $$0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

