Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in July

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Capcom has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of -0.43.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

