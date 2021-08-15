Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

