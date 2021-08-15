Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $319,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.32. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The company has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

