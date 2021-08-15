Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $462,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

