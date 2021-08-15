Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

