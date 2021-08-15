CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,171,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,837,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,160 shares of company stock worth $15,743,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

