Carry (CRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.28 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Carry has a market capitalization of $99.87 million and approximately $25.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00034746 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

