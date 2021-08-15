Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.62. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.