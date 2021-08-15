Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of CPCAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. 17,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

