CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 735,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,548. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

