Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

CEC1 stock opened at €6.45 ($7.59) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a one year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

